Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $209,000 Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,656 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

