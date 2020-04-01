Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 10,219 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cree were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cree by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,023 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,959,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cree by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,709 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Cree stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

