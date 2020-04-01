Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630,240 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 765,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

