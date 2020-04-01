Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $209,000 in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Soliton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Soliton by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth $4,667,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Soliton by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

SOLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SOLY opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Soliton Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Soliton Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

