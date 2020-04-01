Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $259,000 Stock Position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Northeast Bancorp worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

