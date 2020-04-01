Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,681 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 212,993 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 1,591.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 157,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 142,038 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

FBM opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $453.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

