Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter.

GPI stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $816.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $119.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

