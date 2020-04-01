Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $209,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,432 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Olin were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 943,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 237,399 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 228,776 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

OLN stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

