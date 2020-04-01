Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CTBI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $569.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.