Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.57. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,580,476 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 56,300 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 70,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 160,188 shares of company stock worth $182,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 136,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 197,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 644,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

