Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 2.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.31, approximately 42,043,622 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 48,747,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

