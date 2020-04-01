Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.33, 14,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 516,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

