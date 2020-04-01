NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,185 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NYSE:NWE opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.