Northcoast Research Weighs in on Wendys Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Wendys in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

WEN opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

