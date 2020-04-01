North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.50 to C$16.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$7.19, with a volume of 1828375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.97.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. The firm has a market cap of $192.04 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.07.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.