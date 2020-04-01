Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -310,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

