Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 28,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 707,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

