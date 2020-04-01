Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 28,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 707,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
NBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
