Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 37,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 600,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Noah by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

