Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Achieves $473,914.07

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $473,914.07 and $11.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1,025.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.02575518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.