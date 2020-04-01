Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

