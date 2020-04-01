Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,608 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.