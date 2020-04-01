Nextera Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 544 call options.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $194,780,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $11,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.