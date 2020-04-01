Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 6.8%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84, 17,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,583,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $195,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.