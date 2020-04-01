Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives $50.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

