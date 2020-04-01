New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

