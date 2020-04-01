Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,648,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the previous session’s volume of 294,051 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

