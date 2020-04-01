Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Netflix posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $375.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

