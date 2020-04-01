Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $16.39, approximately 759,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,411,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Navistar International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Navistar International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

