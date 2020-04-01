National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

Media coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,248 shares of company stock worth $303,745. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

