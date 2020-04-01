National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $10.06. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 426,801 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.78%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

