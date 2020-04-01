National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

