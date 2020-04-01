Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 4.2%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 1,412,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,948,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $565.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179.92% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

