Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Murphy Oil worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.