Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,801% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.
In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 160,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
COOP opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
