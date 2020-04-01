Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,801% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 160,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

COOP opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.