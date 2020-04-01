Motorola Solutions Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $132.92 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.