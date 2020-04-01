Morgan Stanley Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $25.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

