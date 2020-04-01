Morgan Stanley Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $19.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

