Morgan Stanley Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $19.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
