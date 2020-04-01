Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.84.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

