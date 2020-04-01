Mizuho Trims Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Target Price to $215.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.84.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.