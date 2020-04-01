Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,500 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

