Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Icon were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Icon by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Icon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Icon by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICLR. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

