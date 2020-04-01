Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $165,000 Position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of B Communications worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOM opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. B Communications Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

