Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $157,000 Stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BSBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

