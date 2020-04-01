Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 19,200 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 261.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 462,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $857.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.22%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.