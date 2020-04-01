Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Trading Up 5.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.41, approximately 222,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 201,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Specifically, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

