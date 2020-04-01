Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 47464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 million and a P/E ratio of -72.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

