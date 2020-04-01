Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.62, approximately 1,179,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,979,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Specifically, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $6,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,446,156.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,777.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

