MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.50. The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 10900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

MAV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of $84.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

