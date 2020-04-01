Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million.

MTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Materialise from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Materialise stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a P/E ratio of 619.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

