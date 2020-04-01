Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.35. Matador Resources shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 290,544 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

